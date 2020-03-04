Beach Day! High temperatures soar near 90 degrees

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to get hot in Central Florida over the next couple of days.

“In fact, many cities will be nearing or could break heat records,” News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Orlando will reach a high near 88 degrees Wednesday. The average high on this date is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1922.

“Other hot spots include Melbourne, Leesburg, Sanford and Daytona Beach,” Cokinos said. “The forecast will come within a degree or so from records, which are also in the upper 80s.”

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be even hotter, with highs near 90 in Orlando and a 30% chance of rain.

“South to southwest winds will pump in more lower-level moisture ahead of the next cold front, which will eventually pass through late Thursday into early Friday,” Cokinos said.

Friday’s high will be in the mid-70s under sunny skies.

The high on Saturday will be in the upper 60s.

There’s no chance of rain over the weekend.