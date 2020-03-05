90 degree temps hit Orlando area for first time in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Record Heat came to Central Florida on Wednesday.

For the first time in 2020, we hit 90 degrees at the Orlando International Airport.

This was hot enough to beat the record for the date by 2 degrees.

That record of 88 degrees had been standing since 1922.

Wednesday residents in Central Florida will see a low of 68 in Orlando. Another round of Patchy Fog is expected to develop.

The Fog will burn off by 9 A.M. and the temperature will zoom back up close to 90 degrees before a cold front rolls in.

There is a slight chance of a severe thunderstorm north of Orlando Thursday evening as the front approaches.

The highest risk will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts. From Orlando to the south we are listed as marginal for a Severe Thunderstorm Thursday evening.

The latest models have the line of showers moving through Orange County by about 9 P.M. Thursday evening.

By midnight Thursday into Friday, the front will be out of Central Florida. The cooler air will settle in and our daytime high will max out Friday in the mid-70s.