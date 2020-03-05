Another hot day in Central Florida, but changes on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – High temperatures will soar to 90 in the Orlando area for the second straight day, but a front will soon bring changes to the region.

The record high on this date is 90 degrees, set in 1929. The average high on this date is 76.

“It will be windy, with gusts near 25 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. “That will last most of the day and into the night.”

Showers pick up late in the day ahead of a cold front that passes through Friday morning. Rain chances are 40%.

“There could be an isolated storm or two, but mainly light to moderate rain is expected,” Cokinos said. “If a storm turns strong, the main impacts will be heavy rain and wind gusts from 30-50 mph.”

It will be sunny Friday through the weekend but cooler.

High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Friday, then only reaching the mid-60s Saturday.

“Don’t forget to set your clock ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night,” Cokinos said. “We spring forward Sunday at 2 a.m.”