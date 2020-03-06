Sorry, Florida: Pollen levels to remain high behind cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cold front that crossed the area Friday morning will drop temperatures, bot not the pollen count.

The rain along the cold front Thursday evening and Friday morning was not enough to wash the pollen out of the air.

But the good news is the wind is expected to remain gusty through Saturday which will help spread the pollen.

Rain chances will remain limited at best over the next seven days and as a result, pollen levels across Florida are expected to remain high at least through early next week.