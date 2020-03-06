Winter’s revenge: Cooldown comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- – After two days of record heat and 90s across Central Florida, a cold front Friday will bring big changes. After a few light showers for the morning commute, sunshine will return for the afternoon. The breeze will remain gusty, but shift out of the northwest, ushering in much cooler air.

Wind

Highs with increasing sunshine only make it into the mid-to-upper 70s Friday. A few spots could wake up in the 30s Saturday morning.

Lows

Sunshine remains Saturday, but high temperatures will be held to the mid 60s. Winds will still be breezy.

Beach and Boating:

Small craft Advisory

The surf will be high at the beaches over the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect through Sunday afternoon as wave heights in the Atlantic will be running in between 7-10 feet. Winds over the open waters could gust to 40mph through the weekend.