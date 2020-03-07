Chilly day at the parks Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – After a chilly start, sunshine won’t help to warm things up much. Highs top out in the mid 60s with a gusty northeast wind. Clouds will be hard to find, however Saturday afternoon!

Parks Forecast

If you don’t need the jacket for the afternoon, you’ll likely want one for fireworks Saturday evening as temperatures cool quickly once the sun goes down. Highs climb into the mid 70s Sunday with extra clouds.