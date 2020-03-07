Temps in Central Florida won’t return to the 80s until Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colder air will move in as high pressure strengthens over Central Florida.

The west to northwest wind will stay elevated 10-15 mph Friday night and will pick up more on Saturday. Expect wind gusts near 30 mph for much of the day.

Lows tonight dip to the upper 30s for northern zones. Everywhere else will stay in the mid to low 40s.

Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine, but cool in the mid-60s.

The winds will cause issues for boaters this weekend. A small craft advisory is in place through 4 a.m. Sunday.

Seas will build 5-8 feet as the northwest winds gusts near 35 knots. Offshore a gale warning is in place as well.

By Sunday the wind shifts to the northeast as high pressure moves over the Carolinas. This will allow for temperatures to move back to the low 70s. There will be a few more clouds as well.

We return to the 80s by Tuesday next week.