Increased fire danger continues, Windy again Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The gusty wind will continue to fuel a fire threat Sunday. While there will be a little more moisture in the air Sunday, the gusty winds and dry vegetation will keep the fire threat elevated once again.

Wind

Clouds will increase through the morning, but most are dry Sunday. A stray shower is possible along the coast as the wind direction shifts to a more easterly component directly off of the Atlantic. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Temperature

Beach and Boating:

The wind is also keeping conditions in water dangerous.