52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

52ºF

Weather

Windy at the attractions Sunday

Passing clouds through the afternoon

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Universal Studios, Walt Disney World, Sea World
photo

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Sunshine will be around, but clouds will steal the show today increasing as the day goes on. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s. The breeze will continue to gust to at times around 30mph.

Sunday
Sunday

You may need the light jacket tonight for fireworks, but temperatures stay in the 60s. Much of the week ahead is dry and will be significantly warmer. By Tuesday we are back in the 80s and by the weekend we are making a run for 90 degrees.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: