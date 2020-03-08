Windy at the attractions Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Sunshine will be around, but clouds will steal the show today increasing as the day goes on. High temperatures will top out in the low 70s. The breeze will continue to gust to at times around 30mph.

Sunday

You may need the light jacket tonight for fireworks, but temperatures stay in the 60s. Much of the week ahead is dry and will be significantly warmer. By Tuesday we are back in the 80s and by the weekend we are making a run for 90 degrees.