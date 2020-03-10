Central Florida sees week of perfect spring break weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – A great week of weather rolls on in the Orlando area as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast.

Expect high temperatures in the 80s all week and into the weekend, with very slight chances of rain.

Orlando will reach a high near 82 Tuesday. The average high on this date is 77. The record high is 90, set in 1918.

Sunrise is at 7:40 a.m. Sunset is officially at 7:31 p.m.

“It will not be as breezy as it was Monday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “And there is no measurable rain in sight over the next several days. Expect a high in the mid-80s by Thursday and near 90 by the weekend.”

The fire danger is elevated to moderate on Tuesday, not quite as high as we saw Monday.