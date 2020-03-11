Best weather week ever? Stretch of 80s begins in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stretch of the 80-degree highs start Wednesday in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 82. The average high on this date is 77. The record high is 91, set in 1918.

“High pressure continues to spin off the coast into the northeast of Florida, so we will see a south-southeast wind that will be very light at 3 to 5 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It will be just enough to bring in lots of lower level moisture in the form of humidity.”

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and the upper 80s through the weekend.

“Some areas will reach 90 or close to it on Saturday and on Sunday, with no rain chances through the weekend except for one or two coastal showers,” Bridges said.

Expect a 20% chance for rain by Tuesday and a high in the mid-80s to start next week.