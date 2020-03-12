Warming up: Mid-80s return, records could soon fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat starts to build Thursday afternoon before we make another run for the record books Friday and Saturday.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A weak sea breeze will develop with the heating of the day, generating a few downpours mainly southeast of I-4 in the afternoon.

We’ll turn things mainly dry and hot for the weekend. The warm and dry weather will continue to fuel an awful stretch for allergy sufferers over the weekend.

Future radar

Beach and boating forecast:

A moderate risk for rip currents continues at the beaches. Make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard.

There are currently no advisories in effect for boaters, but as always, use caution.