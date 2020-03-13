Pollen problems: Allergies may be worse this weekend with near-record heat
Temperatures near 90 degrees in Orlando area
ORLANDO – The heat is on!
Friday afternoon, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s, putting all of Central Florida in record territory.
The winds will remain relatively light to close out the workweek.
Highs Saturday and Sunday will flirt with 90 degrees.
Friday and the weekend will be mainly dry.
The pollen count is expected to rise over the weekend with increasing heat.
Rain chances will be limited over the next seven days, so your allergies may persist.
