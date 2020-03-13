Temps to remain in the 80s in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again high pressure is the dominant feature in the forecast across Central Florida.

We will see an east southeast wind flow that will be very late but it will be just enough to bring in more warm humid air.

Making evening plans, temperatures will be in the mid-70s even as late as 11 p.m. expect low 70s with minimal rain at 10% or less.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s near 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures are very close to the records across Central Florida.

Melbourne will be close to the record of 90 degrees said back in 1954 with the high in the upper 80s.

Daytona Beach will be close to record highs getting into the upper 80s. The record for Daytona Beach tomorrow is 89 degrees set back in 2016.

Sanford will get up to near 90 degrees the record is 90 set back in 1956.

With the wind off the ocean waters we can’t rule out one or two showers as a bit of an East Coast sea breeze pushes inland. The coverage is less than 10%.

Expect minimal rain chances through the weekend at less than 10% and then increasing to 30% by Tuesday which is St. Patrick’s Day in the high in the mid-80s by then.