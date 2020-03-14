The heat is on! Hottest week of 2020 coming

High temperatures Saturday will be within a few degrees of breaking records. Most of Central Florida climbs into the mid-to-upper 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will be out in full force helping temperatures warm quickly.

Records

By Sunday, temperatures flirt with 90 degrees as most of Central Florida remains dry. Limited rain chances return Monday through Thursday, but even most will continue to be dry. High temperatures remain very warm for mid March with each day around 90 degrees. Continue to mindful of open flames outside as the vegetation is dry. The wind will be relatively light through the weekend, but at least a moderate fire danger continues.