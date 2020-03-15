Records possible: Temperatures make a run for 90 degrees Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The hottest week of 2020 to date is upon us and it will get even warmer Sunday. Temperatures across most of Central Florida will flirt with 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. It will be slightly cooler along the coast with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Temperatures

Sunshine Sunday will once again be out in full force helping temperatures soar quickly. Slight rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday, but much of Central Florida will be dry over the next seven days. Continue to be mindful with flames outdoors as the vegetation remains dry with no appreciable rain for the foreseeable future. Highs each day will have a chance to climb to near 90 degrees or warmer through the start of next weekend.