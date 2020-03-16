Central Florida sees nice week of weather for spring break

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast across Central Florida, so expect lots of sunshine over the next few days with temperatures soaring into the 80s.

Orlando will reach a high near 85 Monday. The average high on this date in Orlando is 78. The record high is 94, set in 1921.

Highs will be in the upper 80s from Tuesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day, through the end of the week, with no real rain chances until late Sunday.