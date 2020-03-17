Sunshine, heat dominate Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – The big weather story in the Orlando area continues be high pressure, leading to lots of sunshine and heat in the coming days.

Orlando will reach a high near 86 Tuesday. The average high on this date is 78. The record high is 93, set in 1921.

“If you’re at home and you have nothing to do, how about some yard work?” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “It’s going be a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the yard and maybe cut that grass and wash that car.”

“By the way, you should not go to the beach and gather with people, but if you do, the rip current risk will be moderate and seas will be 3 to 4 feet,” Bridges said.

Wednesday through Saturday, highs will be approach or hit 90.

“There are no real rain chances until late Sunday at 30%,” Bridges said.

Sunday and Monday will see highs in the low to mid-80s.