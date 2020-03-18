Could warmer weather stop the spread of coronavirus?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since so little is known about the novel (new) coronavirus, COVID-19 that it is unclear how the weather plays a role with the virus.

Rumors are floating around that because we live in a warm, humid climate and warmer days are ahead, that like the flu, it will disappear with spring.

To be clear, this is not the flu, it’s a coronavirus, one that hasn’t been able to be widely studied because it just developed late last year.

We can look back to other coronaviruses such as MERS, Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome or SARS, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome for clues as to how the weather may impact COVID-19. An investigation into the association between the SARS outbreak and weather suggested that the virus actually had a higher probability to reoccur in the spring and temperature changes may have had a significant impact. Studies into the association between the MERS outbreak and weather suggested that human cases were more likely to occur when it was cold and dry.

Even with those studies, it remains unclear as to how much of an impact weather has on coronaviruses. Australia, currently in summer, has reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19 since it arrived earlier in 2020. The virus continues to spread in Florida and has also made its way to the Caribbean and it has been unseasonably warm.

The flu on the other hand as we all know is seasonal. It peaks in the winter and the number of cases drop quickly once the warmer and more humid weather of spring arrives. The demise of the flu in spring is related to higher humidity values. According to the CDC, the virus falls apart more rapidly after a cough with higher humidity values, when more moisture is present in the air. The flu virus thrives in dry air.

The air is much drier in winter than in the spring of summer, of course. Another important tidbit to note is that we have immunity to the flu. There is a vaccine and it’s been around for a long time. COVID-19 is brand new and until late last year, no one has been exposed to it.

To be clear, so little is known about this virus that it is unclear as to how exactly the weather could impact it. Even if down the road it’s proven that COVID-19 is seasonal, one should not assume that just because we live in Florida and are headed toward spring, that this virus will disappear.

It is more likely that coronaviruses do not have a seasonal component based on no proven seasonal variations from past outbreaks. This is why it remains extremely important to follow the guidelines put in place by the CDC to stop the spread of COVID-19.

