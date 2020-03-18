Last day of winter in Florida: Highs near 90

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spring officially begins Thursday, but it’s feeling more like summer in Central Florida.

“We are pinpointing more heat as we head into the next several days,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in the Orlando through the weekend.

Orlando will top off Wednesday near 88 degrees. The average high on this date is 78. The record high is 92, set in 1921.

“High pressure continues to dominate the forecast and winds out of the southeast will bring onshore a couple of chances for sprinkles, mainly as we head into the end of the weekend,” Bridges said. “The coverage of rain will be 30% by Sunday.”