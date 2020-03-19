First day of spring feels more like summer in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, it will be another hot day across Central Florida.

“A southeast breeze off the ocean waters Thursday will bring more warm air as high pressure dominates the forecast,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect a high near 89 in Orlando. The average high on this date is 78. The record high is 93, set in 1921.

Friday’s high will be 88.

“For the weekend, we will continue to be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s into next week,” Bridges said.

There has been 0.02 inches of rain in March, putting Orlando’s rain deficit at 2.05 inches for the month. Since January 1, the city has a deficit of 4.59 inches.