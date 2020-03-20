Calendar says spring but Central Florida’s temperatures feel like summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re still stuck inside due to growing coronavirus concerns, take a moment to look on the bright side: You likely have A/C, which is great because you’re going to need it.

Central Florida can expect a whole lot more heat in the coming days.

A south southeast breeze will bring onshore warm humid air across Central Florida, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Expect a high of 89 degrees on Friday and Saturday and a high of 90 on Sunday.

“Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s near 90 all week,” Bridges said. “In fact, by the middle of next week, highs will be in the low 90s.”

Temperatures in Orlando Thursday reached a high of 89 degrees, a few degrees short of the record of 93 degrees set in 1921. The average high for Thursday’s date is 78 degrees.

Since March 1, Orlando has only had 207 inches of rain fall, putting the deficit at 2.18 inches.

“The record for today is nowhere near that high of 96 degrees set back in 1921,” Bridges said. “The new average as of today is 79 degrees.”