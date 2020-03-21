In record territory: Highs around 90 for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It will continue to be hot, but the summer-like humidity is staying away for now. Highs once again will top out around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Other than a few fair-weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon, sunshine will be out. While it will be hot, it will still be comfortable, especially in the shade to get some fresh air.

Over the week ahead, temperatures will hover around 90 and by Friday and into next weekend, Central Florida will make a run for the mid 90s. Rain chances are close to zero for much of Central Florida over the next seven days.