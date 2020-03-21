67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

67ºF

Weather

In record territory: Highs around 90 for the weekend

Hottest week of 2020 to date coming

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: records, heat
Records
Records

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It will continue to be hot, but the summer-like humidity is staying away for now. Highs once again will top out around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Other than a few fair-weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon, sunshine will be out. While it will be hot, it will still be comfortable, especially in the shade to get some fresh air.

Over the week ahead, temperatures will hover around 90 and by Friday and into next weekend, Central Florida will make a run for the mid 90s. Rain chances are close to zero for much of Central Florida over the next seven days.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: