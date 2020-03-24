It’s still March. And it’s still hot

ORLANDO, Fla. – A super hot week, especially for March, rolls on in Central Florida.

“High pressure continues to dominate the forecast,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “This is sinking air, preventing rain from developing and actually blocking storm systems from the north from moving in.”

Because of the high pressure, the Orlando area will be 10 degrees above average for the next several days.

Orlando will reach a high of 89 Tuesday. The average high on this date is 79. The record high is 96, set in 1907.

Highs will be near 90 Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the mid-90s Friday through Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

“With dry conditions, the fire threat continues to be high,” Bridges said.