Here we go again: Heat lingers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida forecast is more of the same for the next couple of days. Then, it will get even hotter.

Orlando will reach a high near 89 Wednesday, 10 degrees above the average for this time of year, with a breeze but no chance of rain. The record high on this date is 95, set in 2007.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will also see a high near 90.

High temperatures will be the mid-90s from Friday through the weekend, with no rain chances until next Tuesday.

Orlando’s rain deficit in March is 2.85 inches.