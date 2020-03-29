Thick fog early, records threatened again Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Sunshine dominates again after think fog burns off later Sunday morning. It will be hot and dry to end the weekend as highs inland climb back into the low-to-mid 90s. Records will once again be challenged across most of Central Florida.

Sunday's records

On the coast it will be another day in the 80s. The morning and evening will once again be the best time to get out while social distancing. Continue to be mindful of open flame as the fire danger remains elevated due to the extended period of dry weather.

Rain chances Wednesday

A cold front moves through the region Wednesday bringing with it the first real chance for widespread rain in quite sometime. Behind the front, high temperatures return to the 70s ad 80s Thursday and Friday. As the air becomes less humid, the fire danger could become even high after the cold front passes.