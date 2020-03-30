How much longer will this March heat wave last?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve got a couple more days of high heat before big changes come to the Central Florida forecast.

Expect a high in the low to mid-90s in Orlando on Monday, with lots of sunshine and no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday’s high will be near 91.

“A new front comes in late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with a 30% chance of rain,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Most of the rain comes late Tuesday night and is over in time for the morning drive Wednesday.”

Wednesday’s high will be in the mid-80s.

“By Thursday morning, we will start out in the 50s,” Bridges said.

Expect a high of 80 Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the low and mid-80s Friday and Saturday, with minimal rain chances.