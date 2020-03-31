One more hot day in Central Florida before cooler weather arrives

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been a crazy hot spell in March across Central Florida, and the month will end with another blazing day.

The high in Orlando on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 80. The record high is 95, set in 1907.

“We are pinpointing a front that will bring big changes to your forecast starting Tuesday night,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “We will be dry until the evening and overnight hours. Expect a 40% coverage of rain after 7 p.m.”

Wednesday’s high will reach 80, with no rain during the day.

Starting Thursday, early morning temperatures will be in the 50s, and highs will be in the low 80s Thursday through Sunday.

Expect a slight chance of rain on Sunday at 20%.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.62 inches in March.