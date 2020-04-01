Finally! Comfortable weather hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of high temperatures in the 90s, a front has brought relief to Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 78 Wednesday, below the average high of 80 for this time of year. Tuesday’s high was 91.

There’s no chance of rain until late Sunday, and that’s minimal at 20%.

Highs will be near 80 Thursday and the mid-80s Friday and Saturday.

March was the sixth driest month on record in Orlando, which has a yearly rain deficit of nearly 6 inches.