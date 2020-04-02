Dry March propels Central Florida into drought

ORLANDO, Fla. – If it wasn’t for downpours sneaking in before midnight on March 31, most cities in Central Florida would have seen the driest or close to the driest March on record. The rain, however, did little to help get Central Florida out of the deficit it’s been in to start 2020.

The drought monitor released every Thursday morning from the United States Department Agriculture now paints all of Central Florida in a moderate drought. The data for the latest drought monitor ended Tuesday morning, therefore the rain received Tuesday night is not reflected on Thursday’s update.

Rain update

Most of Central Florida is running anywhere from 5 to 7 inches below normal in the rainfall department for the year to date. With the air becoming less humid behind Tuesday’s cold front, the fire danger will continue to increase.

Be mindful of open flame outdoors as Central Florida is in the heart of the dry season.