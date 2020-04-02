More of this weather, please

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of Central Florida started Thursday in the 50s after a cold front cleared the region.

Orlando will reach a high near 80, which is the average high for this time of year. The record high is 93, set in 1929.

“We will see no rain chances for the next few days as dry air continues to build in with the north wind,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday and Saturday and the low 80s Sunday.

Highs in the 90s return next week.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of more than 6 inches.