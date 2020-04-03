Comfortable weather continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Floridians woke up Friday to temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but highs will soar into the mid-80s.

“We continue to enjoy the effects of a front that moved in earlier this week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, leading to a chilly start with dry air still in place.”

Expect another cool morning Saturday, but the high will again rebound to near 85 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 80.

There’s no significant chance of rain over the next several days.

“We will see a high of 82 on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday,” Bridges said.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 6.19 inches.