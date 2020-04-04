Relief in sight for allergy sufferers, comfortable weather continues

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The gorgeous stretch of weather will continue Saturday, albeit a few degrees warmer. Highs Saturday afternoon climb into the mid-to-upper 80s, but the humidity will remain low. The weather will be perfect for dinner on the patio Saturday evening.

The other positive, the pollen! The pollen count will drop heading into Sunday. While there won’t be significant relief, levels will be the lowest they have been in more than a month. The relatively lower pollen count will continue into early next week.

Clouds and rain forecast

Rain chances increase Sunday as the next cold front moves into Central Florida. Temperatures Sunday top out in the upper 70s with extra clouds, rain and cooler air starting to spill in. Highs early next will be in the low 80s before the chance for more 90s return later in the week.