Gray and cooler with rain returning Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It won’t be a drought-busting, all-day rain, but it is much needed. Under overcast skies and scattered showers, highs Sunday only top out in the mid 70s. Up to .25 inches of rain is possible, with isolated higher amounts. It won’t be a complete washout Sunday, but rain will be around on and off.

Expected rain

A few showers linger into Monday, but sunshine will return by Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, we’re making a run for the 90s once again. With the dry and hot weather returning quickly, the small break from the intense allergy season Sunday will be short-lived. Another round of rain is possible heading into Easter weekend.