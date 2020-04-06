Central Florida dries back out to kick off workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a wet end to the weekend, Central Florida is mostly dry again to start the workweek, but keep your umbrella nearby because rain chances return by the end of the week.

To start the week, Central Florida is seeing a bit of an unsettled pattern with a couple of stalled fronts, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges. Those fronts are acting as focal points for a few scattered showers.

[MORE WEATHER COVERAGE: County-by-county radar | Hourly forecast | 10-day outlook]

“Expect only a 20% coverage of rain through the day on Monday and dry conditions for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s, near 90,” Bridges said.

The next boundary moves in by Friday, increasing rain chances to 30% and then 40% for both Saturday and Sunday, according to Bridges. Expect highs in the upper 80s Friday and lows in the mid-80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Not only we did we see some much-needed rain Sunday, we also saw temperatures that were below average for this time of year.

Orlando saw a high of 73 degrees Sunday, nowhere near the record of 96 set in 2017. The normal high for Sunday’s date is 81 degrees.

Also on Sunday, Orlando saw .29 inches of rain, putting the deficit for the year at 6.21 inches.

The record high for Monday is 92 degrees, set in 1923, according to Bridges. Temperatures Monday will be 10 degrees below that, at a high of 82.