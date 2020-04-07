Here comes the heat again

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the temperatures near 90 degrees, you’re in luck.

Orlando will reach a high in the upper 80s Tuesday, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 82. The record high is 92, set in 1908.

The high will be near 89 Wednesday and 90 Thursday.

Rain chances return Friday at 30%. A new front will drop the high to 80.

Rain chances will be 20% Saturday and 30% on Easter Sunday, when highs return to 90.