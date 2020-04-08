Another hot day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The next couple of days will be hot in Central Florida, but a brief cooldown is on the way.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 Wednesday, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 81. The record high is 93, set in 1908.

Thursday’s forecast will be similar, with a high near 89 degrees.

“A new front and an area of low pressure will bring a 40% chance of rain on Good Friday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “That rain and added cloud cover will cool us down to a high of 77 on Friday, with morning lows in the 60s.”

Saturday’s high will reach 83, with a 20% chance of rain.

“A new boundary will bring a 30% coverage of rain on Easter Sunday,” Bridges said. “That is certainly not a washout, but expect temperatures to heat up to 91.”

Rain chances increase to 60% Monday, with a high of 87.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 6.41 inches.