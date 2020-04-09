74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Weather

More like summer again, but changes on the way

Orlando to see breezy conditions with a few showers in the afternoon

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: summer
Scattered showers
Scattered showers

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The rich humidity continues to surge, making it feel more like early summer than early spring across Central Florida.

Highs again area-wide will flirt with 90 degrees on Thursday.

Early in the afternoon, however, we’ll be dodging a couple of showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. The breeze will pick up again out of the west at 15-25 mph.

Wind
Wind

April 9 marks the first day, on average, that Orlando feels its first 90 degree day. To this point of 2020, there have been 10 days of 90-degree heat or hotter.

Friday, there will be a better chance of scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves through.

Highs Friday afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A few scattered showers return Easter Sunday, with increasing rain and storm chances arriving later next week.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: