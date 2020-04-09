We need a drink! Drought continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Thursday update to the drought monitor from the United States Department of Agriculture revealed no change across Central Florida.

Even with last Sunday’s rain, this was to be expected, due to the large defect the region has been in for much of 2020.

As of Thursday morning, Daytona Beach is more than 7 inches below normal in the rainfall department. Melbourne, still below average, is fairing somewhat better, receiving more than 4 inches of rain since January 1.

The coverage of the drought expanded 6% through Florida over the past week.

Rain to date

There is some relief in sight, however, as a couple of cold fronts increase rain chances across Central Florida. The drought monitor is released every Thursday by the USDA.