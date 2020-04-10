Well, hello there: Cooler air dips into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cooler temperatures and some rain are in the Central Florida forecast on Friday.

Scattered showers will develop in the morning and continue through the afternoon, when highs will top off in the low 80s in Orlando.

As drier air punches in for the evening, rain chances quickly end and skies will clear.

You will feel the drop in humidity later in the evening.

Winds will stay elevated, with gusts at times around 20 mph. By Saturday morning, most people will wake up in the 50s.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters.

Highs to start Easter weekend will be in the 80s, with a few extra clouds building back in later in the day Saturday.

By Easter Sunday, the heat and humidity return, with highs again nearing 90 degrees. T

he weather will turn unsettled next week with multiple rounds of rain possible.