Comfortably warm Saturday, Heat returns Easter Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – It is much cooler, but closer to where we should be, behind Friday’s cold front. Highs Saturday will jump into the low 80s across most of Central Florida, but the main thing you will notice is the lower humidity. The breeze and few extra clouds will increase later Saturday evening.

The break from the mid summer-like air doesn’t last long, however. By Easter Sunday, highs return to around 90 as more humidity is also reintroduced to the region. Most of Easter Sunday will be dry, but a few stray showers could bubble up around dinner.

Monday marks the start of an unsettled stretch as a cold front parks itself over north Florida for the bulk of the week ahead. A few storms northwest of I-4 could be on the strong side Monday as weakening line of storms moves in from the North Gulf Coast. At this point the best rain chances for the week ahead will be in the northern half of Central Florida, but that is dependent on where that cold front sets up early next week. We could certainly use the rain!