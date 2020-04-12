Stay weather aware: Chance for a few strong storms Easter Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The heat and humidity has returned as temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees inland and lower 80s along the coast. The humidity will help fuel scattered thunderstorms, especially later Sunday evening. A few storms could be strong with heavy rain and lightning the main threats. The tornado threat is not zero as there is a lot of spin in the atmosphere.

Severe threat

The best chance for storms and severe weather will be from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Storm chances fade overnight. A weakening line of storms moving in from the west could enter Central Florida Monday bringing with it the chance for a few more strong storms.

The week ahead stays hot and unsettled with highs around 90 through Wednesday. Elevated rain and storm chances continue for much of the week ahead.