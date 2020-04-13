Hot air: Breezy with high in 90s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Near-record heat and a stiff breeze are on the weather menu Monday across Central Florida.

Orlando tied the record high of 94, set in 1908, Sunday. Monday’s high will be near 93. The record high is 95, set in 1922. The average high on this date in Orlando is 82 degrees.

“We will not see storms in Central Florida on Monday, but we will see the approach of the front with a 30% chance for rain on Tuesday and a 40% chance for rain on Wednesday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “The head of the front will have highs in the low and mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday before a drastic change in temperatures behind the front on Thursday.”

Expect a 50% coverage of rain Thursday through Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Temperatures will return to the mid-80s from Friday through Sunday, with rain chances at 30% Sunday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 6.9 inches.