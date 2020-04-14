Scorcher: 90-degree temps linger in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tuesday will be another scorcher in Central Florida.

After Monday’s record high of 97, topping 95, set in in 1922, Orlando will reach a high near 93 degrees Tuesday, well above the average high of 82 for this time of year. There’s a 30% chance of rain.

“Moisture increases with the south-southwest wind that will gust near 20 mph,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain is needed as the yearly rain deficit sits at 6.99 inches for Orlando.

“We will see increased rain chances that will help with her deficit in the coming days,” Bridges said.

Wednesday will see a high of 91, with a 40% coverage of rain.

The high will only reach 76 on Thursday.

“There’s a 60% chance of rain Thursday, with the chance of a few stronger storms as a front approaches,” Bridges said.