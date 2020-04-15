Early risers: One more shot to see planetary grouping

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the last several days, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars have put on a show in our morning sky and early Thursday morning will be your last chance to see this grouping of planets along with the moon in morning sky.

To see the show, simply look southeast in the predawn sky Thursday. Just above and to the right of the moon will lie the Red Planet, Mars. To the right and slightly up from Mars will be the brighter Saturn. The brightest planet of the three will be Jupiter, just to the right of Saturn.

Clouds are expected to be around Thursday morning, but if we are lucky and get a few breaks, step outside and look up.