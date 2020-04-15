Much-needed rain enters Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front will bring big changes to the Central Florida forecast.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 degrees Wednesday, with a 50% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 82. The record high is 96, set in 1922.

Thursday’s high will be in the mid-70s, as rain chances stay at 50%.

Highs return to the low to mid-80s Friday, with rain chances lingering at 50%.

Expect highs in the mid-80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday, when rain chances dip back to 30%.

Rain is needed in Central Florida. Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 7.08 inches.