Back to spring: Temperatures start to rebound in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a cool Thursday, Central Florida is headed back to spring-like weather.

It’s a cool start, but by Friday afternoon we’ll climb back into the upper 70s, closer to the average of 83 degrees.

Clouds will be back on the increase, making way for a few showers through the afternoon. The rain continues to be much-needed, but it won’t be as widespread as Thursday.

The winds out of the northeast will be gusty at times.

The rain from the past few days will continue to help allergy sufferers. The pollen count will will be in the medium category through the weekend and into early next week.

Pollen

Scattered rain chances continue Saturday, with just a stray shower chance around Sunday.

By Sunday, highs make a run for the 90s once again.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.