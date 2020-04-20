Portable building flies off trailer, hits vehicle when tornado touches down on I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A tornado that touched down on Interstate 75 Monday morning caused a portable building to fly off the tractor trailer it was on and hit a truck before it landed on the other side of the interstate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi driver was traveling southbound on I-75 in Marion County near mile marker 340 around 10:15 a.m. when the strong winds lifted the 36-foot building off his trailer.

A portion of the structure then hit the rear of Ford F-150 that was traveling in the inside southbound lane as it flew east over the northbound lanes and landed on the east grass shoulder in multiple pieces.

STUCK ON I-75... In case you were or you are stuck in traffic on I-75 southbound here is what is going on... The storm... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 20, 2020

The Ford driver, a 48-year-old Ocala man, suffered minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

Pictures show the building destroyed on the side of the interstate and downed trees lining the lanes.

That storm was one of three tornadoes to strike Central Florida on Monday. Another was near Sanford and a third was in the DeLand area, according to the National Weather Service.

Photos and videos show the storms and the damage.