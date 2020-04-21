Central Florida sees calm weather day after 3 tornadoes touch down

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after three tornadoes touched down in Central Florida, the weather will be much calmer.

Orlando will reach a high near 89 degrees Tuesday, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 83.

Wednesday’s forecast will be the same.

The high will top off around 92 Thursday, with a 40% chance of rain, as a new front approaches.

“This front could bring more strong to severe storms by Friday, with a 70% coverage of rain and highs in the mid-80s,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s through the weekend, with rain chances at 50% Saturday and Sunday.

Weather officials said three tornadoes touched down Monday across the region, but no widespread damage or injuries were reported.

The tornadoes were spotted near Sanford, DeLand and Ocala.