Nice day in Central Florida, but more storms headed our way. Here’s when to expect them

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday will be beautiful across Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high in the mid-80s, with lots of sunshine and lower humidity than the last few days. The average high on this date is 84. The record high is 94, set in 1970.

The heat returns Thursday, with a high of 92 and a 30% coverage of rain.

There’s a chance for strong to severe storms overnight Thursday into Friday morning, when rain chances jump to 80%. The high Friday afternoon will be in the mid-80s.

“We will see rain chances sticking around through Saturday at 60%, but there’s only a 20% chance of rain Sunday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Both weekend days will see highs in the mid-80s.